Governor proclaims June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day to raise awareness and remember the lives of those lost to gun violence.

“We cannot forget these tragedies when they fade from the news,” said Governor Cooper. “I’ve taken Executive action to help in North Carolina, but we can do more. It’s past time for common-sense reforms that must take place at the congressional and legislative levels - stronger background checks, red flag laws, banning assault weapons, and community violence interventions so that we can prevent these horrific events.”

North Carolina has the 17th highest rate of gun deaths in the nation with an average of more than 1,300 gun deaths each year.

The Governor supports increased investment in community violence intervention programs. Community violence intervention and prevention initiatives focus on individuals at the highest risk of violence and use prevention and intervention strategies to reduce violence and retaliation. Governor Cooper has included violence intervention as a top funding priority for the Governor’s Crime Commission and recently proposed $5 million for community violence intervention grants.

The North Carolina Executive Mansion will be lit orange June 3 – 5 in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Day.

