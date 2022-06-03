Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Frequent thunderstorms bring isolated flooding risk

Strong storms will lead to heavy rainfall across most southern ENC counties
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thunderstorms and downpours will become frequent and widespread through the afternoon and evening hours today. While severe weather (damaging winds and hail) will be possible, the main reason for today’s First Alert Weather Day designation is downpours and heavy rain. The heaviest rain will fall during the evening commute, creating low visibility as well as isolated flooding over roads with poor drainage.

Heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding across our southern counties this afternoon and evening.(WITN Weather)

Everyone will see rain, however the heaviest rain will come down south of Highway 264. Rainfall totals could reach over 1.5″ through Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, Onslow and Southern Beaufort counties. Surrounding areas will likely see 0.5″ to 1.0″. The flooding threat will diminish after 11 p.m. but the rain will likely stick around until sunrise Saturday.

Damaging wind gusts will be possible around some of the stronger downpours. Most will see gusts between 30 to 45 mph, but a few gusts could reach as high as 60 mph. This wind threat will diminish around 11 p.m.

