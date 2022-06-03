Advertisement

ECU wins 17-1 in Greenville Regional baseball opener

Bryson Worrell at the plate for the Pirates vs. Coppin State(ESPN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University baseball beat Coppin State 17-1 in its first game of the Greenville Regional.

The game, which saw the first pitch at 1 p.m. Friday, wrapped up around 4:30 p.m. ECU dominated from start to finish, with an overwhelming eight runs scored in the third inning.

Bryson Worrell led the way for the Pirates with two home runs and four runs batted in. Joey Rezek chipped in with three runs batted in himself.

ECU will now prepare for its next game, scheduled for Saturday, against either the University of Virginia or Coastal Carolina. Those two teams are facing off at 6 p.m. Friday.

