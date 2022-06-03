ECU baseball advances past Coppin State in NCAA Regional opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team got up right away and went on to crush Coppin State 17-1 in their opening game of the NCAA Regional tournament in Greenville on Friday.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart got the scoring started with a two run single in the first. The Pirates built up the lead to 4-0 before Coppin State got on the board.

ECU had a huge eight run inning in the third. Bryson Worrell hit two home runs in the inning. One from both sides of the plate. He said he’s never done that before. Coach Godwin said he’s never seen that before.

Pirate pitching overshadowed by the 17 runs but were also great in the game. Danny Beal got the win going four shutout innings where he only allowed one hit.

5,085 in attendance for the game is 7th most ever at Clark-LeClair stadium.

ECU wins their 19th straight game. The Pirates advance to the winners bracket and will meet the winner of tonight’s Virginia and Coastal Carolina game tomorrow night at 7 PM.

