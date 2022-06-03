DA: Jacksonville woman set victim up for assault & robbery with sex

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman has pled guilty to charges related to a December 2020 assault and robbery.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says Liza Montalvo, 28, pled guilty Thursday to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Lee says that Montalvo was sentenced to a minimum of 4.8 years and a maximum of 6.8 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

We’re told the state’s evidence found that on Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office went to 2126 Pony Farm Road Lot 8 in reference to an alleged sexual assault. Officers met with Montalvo and Alicia Tucker, who said they were hanging out with friends Anthony Spears and Nathaniel Fonville.

Further state evidence found that Montalvo said Spears and Tucker left the room and Fonville pushed her and forced her to have sex. Montalvo added that when Tucker and Spears walked back into the room, Spears and Fonville fought, and in the process, Fonville was stabbed several times. Montalvo went to the hospital to get a rape kit done.

Lee says detectives investigated and found that the story didn’t add up. Detectives found Spears at lot 13 and he and his trailer were covered in blood. Spears spoke with law enforcement and detectives learned no one knew where Fonville was, but his car was at the scene.

WITN is told that once everyone started searching, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office found Fonville in an abandoned home not far from lot 8. He was naked wearing only a white t-shirt that was soaked in blood. Fonville was bleeding and very cold in the outside temperature of 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fonville was brought to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune for treatment and had a 10-hour-long surgery to repair severe stab wounds to his fingers, according to Lee.

Evidence found that Fonville told the sheriff’s office he was hanging out with Montalvo, Tucker, and Spears and had consensual sex with Montalvo. While this was happening, Tucker and Spears walked in and Spears hit Fonville in the back of the head with a sharp object. Fonville was further hurt and stabbed while the three others tried to rob him.

We’re told Fonville was bleeding a lot and was eventually able to get away and try and get help.

The investigation, according to Lee, found that Spears had planned to rob and attack Fonville. Furthermore, it found that Fonville did not rape Montalvo, but while having sex and thus vulnerable, Fonville was attacked so that he could be robbed. Spears, Tucker, and Montalvo all admitted to their involvement.

Lee says Spears pled guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury on April 22nd of this year. He was sentenced to a minimum of 5.5 years and a maximum of 6.8 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Tucker pled guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury on May 25th of this year. She was sentenced to a minimum of 4.3 years and a maximum of 6.2 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, according to Lee.

Lee concluded by admitting that the facts of this case are unusual, and that they show to what extent some people will go to commit senseless and violent acts.

