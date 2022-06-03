Craven County deputies asking for help finding stolen trailer

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a trailer stolen from the Ernul community.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a report was filed Friday, but the trailer was stolen within the past two weeks on Cayton Road.

The trailer is described as a 20-foot load trail equipment-hauling trailer. It had North Carolina registration plate DA-10317 attached to it.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.