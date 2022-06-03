Advertisement

Craven County deputies asking for help finding stolen trailer

Stolen trailer off of Cayton Road in Craven County
Stolen trailer off of Cayton Road in Craven County(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a trailer stolen from the Ernul community.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a report was filed Friday, but the trailer was stolen within the past two weeks on Cayton Road.

The trailer is described as a 20-foot load trail equipment-hauling trailer. It had North Carolina registration plate DA-10317 attached to it.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

