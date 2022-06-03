Advertisement

Couple wanted in Florida arrested in Carteret Co. on fraud charges

Eric Kane / Darlene Valentine
Eric Kane / Darlene Valentine(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville couple has been arrested in Carteret County after deputies say they were wanted in Florida on fraud charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Eric Kane and 47-year-old Darlene Valentine fraudulently obtained an RV trailer valued at over $30,000 from a business in Newport with a fraudulent check scam.

Investigators say they found and recovered two RV trailers and two motor vehicles that were found to have also been obtained with a fraudulent check scam. Some of the vehicles were from as close as Kinston, and others as far as Marion County, Florida. We’re told that the estimated recovery value is more than $100,000.

Deputies say they learned in their investigation that the couple was wanted in Florida.

The sheriff’s office says Kane was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, felony worthless check on a closed account, and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held without bond pending extradition to Florida.

Valentine was charged with aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretenses. She is being held without bond pending extradition to Florida.

We’re told that as of Friday afternoon, the merchandise has been returned to the respective owners.

