Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms focused over southern counties today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An approaching cold front will move through the northern half of Eastern NC this morning and will only be noticed with a wind shift. As the front enters the southern part of the area Friday afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to form along the boundary created between the warm and cold air masses. The threat of severe weather will be low but can’t be completely ruled out. If storms do turn severe, we will likely be faced with damaging straight line winds. Highs today will hit the mid to upper 80s with winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest through the day. It will be a First Alert Weather Day as some southern counties may see significant rainfall and some brief, gusty winds.

With today’s front showing no signs of stopping over the East, we’ll see skies clear for the weekend. Highs will fall to the low to mid 80s with a reduction in humidity as well. A few isolated rain drops will skirt the coast Sunday as Potential Tropical Cyclone One moves by. This tropical pass will create a high threat of rip currents Sunday and Monday. The sunny weather will continue through the start of the work week before another front arrives on Wednesday and temperatures return to the 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which was once Hurricane Agatha over the Eastern Pacific Ocean, is likely to become Tropical Storm Alex over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea or Southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours. The Hurricane Center is giving the low pressure area a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm/depression over that time period.

It will continue to track northeastward towards the Gulf Coast of Florida. Today’s incoming cold front will help usher the low away from Eastern NC beaches. However, we may experience rougher surf and an increase in rip current risk to start next week. The closest the storm is expected to our area is Monday when it should pass by about 300 to 400 miles to our southeast. Of course, stay tuned for future track forecast updates.

DROUGHT MONITOR UPDATE

The weekly update on the drought shows some improvement from severe to moderate drought for Martin and Bertie Counties. Central coastal counties have no drought designation thanks to severe rounds of rains over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, severe drought continues from Pitt County through Greene, Lenoir, Duplin, and the western half of Onslow County.

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with intermittent rain/storms starting in the afternoon, mainly for the southern parts of the area. High of 87. Wind: SW/NW 7-15. Rain chance: 60%

Saturday

Mostly sunny and milder with highs only around 83. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a high of 83. Wind: E 10 G 15.

Monday

Partly cloudy and warm. High of 86. Wind: SE 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Wind: S 5-10.

