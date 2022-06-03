Advertisement

CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread

This map was posted on June 3rd.
This map was posted on June 3rd.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a dramatic change in the past week in the CDC’s map showing the community spread of COVID-19.

The new map, that came out today, shows Pitt County is now at high risk for community spread of the virus. A week ago it was in the low risk level.

Hyde County also is in the high risk level, while only Bertie, Duplin, Jones, and Lenoir counties remain at low risk. The other counties moved up to medium risk.

Last week, all of Eastern Carolina was low risk for the spread of the virus, except for Hyde County.

The CDC said Pitt County has a case rate of 238.46 per 100,000 population and has a new COVID-19 admissions rate of 13.3 per 100,000 population. Compare that to Lenoir County which has a case rate of 137.63 and new admissions of 2.7.

For those counties in high risk, the CDC recommends people wear a mask while in public indoors.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash
Mariah Poland / Chili's shooting on May 6th
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
Michael Watson
Man wanted for Onslow County homicide
Anthony Mancine
Greenville man facing nine child porn charges after raid
Keyshawn Hollinger
Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder

Latest News

No weapons or smoking inside hospital
Eastern Carolina residents & hospital staff react to Tulsa mass shooting
Medicaid expansion bill clears state Senate, heading to House
Michael Smith, new president and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System names new CEO
Medicaid posters
State Senate approves second reading of Medicaid expansion bill