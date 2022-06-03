CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a dramatic change in the past week in the CDC’s map showing the community spread of COVID-19.

The new map, that came out today, shows Pitt County is now at high risk for community spread of the virus. A week ago it was in the low risk level.

Hyde County also is in the high risk level, while only Bertie, Duplin, Jones, and Lenoir counties remain at low risk. The other counties moved up to medium risk.

Last week, all of Eastern Carolina was low risk for the spread of the virus, except for Hyde County.

The CDC said Pitt County has a case rate of 238.46 per 100,000 population and has a new COVID-19 admissions rate of 13.3 per 100,000 population. Compare that to Lenoir County which has a case rate of 137.63 and new admissions of 2.7.

For those counties in high risk, the CDC recommends people wear a mask while in public indoors.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.