77 acres impacted, hot spots still burning following Duplin County field fire

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency crews are working to get out hot spots left from a 77 acre field fire that began Thursday afternoon in Duplin County.

According to Duplin County officials, they got the fire report around 4:00 p.m. Thursday to the area of 797 Bay Road in Teachey.

Multiple agencies went out to the fire including Duplin County, Teachey, Greenevers, Northeast, Rose Hill, and Wallace. They were able to contain the fire around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the fire started while people were performing harvesting operations when a combine caught fire spreading to multiple fields.

They say crews are still at the scene working to extinguish several small hot spots and representatives from the NC Forest Service will probably be in the area for a few days to monitor the spots.

Officials determined the fire impacted 77 acres, an abandoned structure was burned and no injuries have been reported.

