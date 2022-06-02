Advertisement

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats

(Source: Pixabay/MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Another Pitt County student has been charged with making a school threat.

Deputies say a social media message was posted around 1:00 p.m. last Thursday that a shooting would happen at Bethel Elementary School.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and extra law enforcement was at the school for additional security.

Deputies say a juvenile in Pitt County has now been charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

They didn’t say if the child was a student at the school or not.

Since the school shooting in Texas last week, two other Pitt County students have been charged with posting social media threats of violence.

