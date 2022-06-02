Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third arrest has been made in a home invasion that turned deadly in Pitt County earlier this year.

Pitt County deputies say Keyshawn Hollinger was arrested Tuesday at his home on Davenport Farm Road.

Charles Lilley was shot and killed on January 30th at his home on Highway 903 South, outside of Ayden.

The 21-year-old Hollinger has been charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firewarm by a felon.

Earlier this year, 24-year-old Damian Ross and 21-year-old Raven Moye, both from Charlotte, were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, and larceny of a firearm.

An incident report said a Smith & Wesson pistol, prescription medication, and hundreds of dollars in cash were stolen from the home.

Hollinger is being held on a $1,310,000 secured bond.

