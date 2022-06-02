Reward now offered for Duplin County woman missing since mid-April

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the location of a woman who has been missing since mid-April.

Amanda Little was last seen near her home in the Rose Hill area by neighbors on April 18th.

A $5,000 reward is now offered for information that leads to the location of Little.

Duplin County deputies say all known associates of the woman claim no recent contact with her.

Little is described as standing five feet, four inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, having brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information as to Little’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150

