POLICE: Two dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning.

According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.

One person in the car was trapped, freed, and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two other people were thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and officers are trying to identify the people who were in the car.

Once their next of kin is notified the department says they will release names.

