Advertisement

Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.(WTMJ via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Multiple shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, resulting in an unknown number of victims, according to police.

“At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery,” Racine police tweeted. “There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”

The Racine Journal Times reports multiple people were shot and the nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is treating an undisclosed number of victims, is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Driver dies in early morning car crash
Mariah Poland / Chili's shooting on May 6th
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Multiple police units were at this Rhem Avenue home Wednesday morning.
New Bern police say death now homicide investigation
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder
Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats
Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats
Michael Watson
Man wanted for Onslow County homicide