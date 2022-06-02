Advertisement

Pitt County leaders raise money for baseball league

Fundraiser for the Jackie Robinson Baseball League
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County leaders had an unconventional way to raise money Thursday, pretending to go to jail and making bail for a good cause.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville for a fundraiser to benefit the Jackie Robinson Baseball League.

The league was founded in 1991 to empower the youth in Pitt County.

County leaders raised money for the league by staying in a makeshift jail cell for three hours while community members raised money for their bail. It was a fundraiser that Harley-Davidson team members worked hard to make happen.

“I work at a Harley-Davidson dealership so a lot of people wouldn’t necessarily associate us with someone that frequently donates to charity so being able to do events like this that pours back into the community makes me very happy,” Michelle Butler, Boneyard Harley-Davidson marketing manager said.

Organizers say the participant that raises the most money will get a gift basket full of local love, valued at about $500.

We’re told the event raised more than $25,000 and people can still donate if they want by Friday at 3 p.m.

