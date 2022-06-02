Pirates set to host Greenville Regional again, businesses react

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting the Greenville Regional for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

Businesses in Eastern Carolina have already seen the impact of the previous weekend’s events on their revenue.

“We have 73 total rooms in the building. We have one room left for Friday and two rooms left for Saturday right now. That will more than likely sell out tonight,” Erick Williams, Fairfield Inn & Suites general manager said. “We look to oversell the hotel to ensure occupancy at maximum capacity. And we hope that it will continue on as the Pirates have a successful season.”

Businesses in the area are looking at upwards of a 30% increase in revenue over the course of the Greenville Regional.

Other businesses like Mellow Mushroom are estimating a $6,000 to $7,000 increase in profits, according to Damon Ambrose, Mellow Mushroom’s services/catering manager.

The Pirates will play in the opening game of the Greenville Regional at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.