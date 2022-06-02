Advertisement

Pirates set to host Greenville Regional again, businesses react

ECU players excited to be seeded for NCAA baseball tournament
ECU players excited to be seeded for NCAA baseball tournament(WITN)
By Ellie Davis
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting the Greenville Regional for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

Businesses in Eastern Carolina have already seen the impact of the previous weekend’s events on their revenue.

“We have 73 total rooms in the building. We have one room left for Friday and two rooms left for Saturday right now. That will more than likely sell out tonight,” Erick Williams, Fairfield Inn & Suites general manager said. “We look to oversell the hotel to ensure occupancy at maximum capacity. And we hope that it will continue on as the Pirates have a successful season.”

Businesses in the area are looking at upwards of a 30% increase in revenue over the course of the Greenville Regional.

Other businesses like Mellow Mushroom are estimating a $6,000 to $7,000 increase in profits, according to Damon Ambrose, Mellow Mushroom’s services/catering manager.

The Pirates will play in the opening game of the Greenville Regional at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Driver dies in early morning car crash
A driver hits a Bethel police cruiser during a chase in Pitt County on Friday night.
VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver hit Bethel police officer cruiser during chase
James Wilson Jr.
Jacksonville elderly man missing for four years
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Two indicted on more serious charges in Kinston downtown parking lot murder
Kinston police
Kinston man dies after stepping in front of car Sunday

Latest News

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
State Senate passes controversial parental rights bill
State Senate passes controversial parental rights bill
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Jamison Morgan
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Jamison Morgan
NOAA predicts 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season.
Officials encourage preparedness for hurricane season