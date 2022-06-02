Advertisement

Man wanted for Onslow County homicide

Michael Watson
Michael Watson(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for a homicide that happened this afternoon in Onslow County.

Deputies said they were alerted just before 3:00 p.m. that a woman had been shot and killed on Huffmantown Road, just outside Richlands.

Warrants have been obtained for Michael Watson, who lives on Huffmantown Road, charging him with the woman’s murder.

Watson is 41 years old, 6′ tall, with brown eyes, black hair, and wears glasses or contacts. Deputies say he was last wearing a gray tee shirt with an American flag, and black or blue baggy pants.

The man is driving a black 4-door Lexus and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots Watson should immediately call 911.

