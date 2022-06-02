Advertisement

Officials encourage preparedness for hurricane season

Officials encourage preparedness ahead of above average hurricane season
By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency response crews in Eastern Carolina are encouraging people to make sure their homes are ready in the event of severe weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts more than 20 named storms throughout this hurricane season.

Residents in Eastern Carolina reflected on the damages they suffered from past hurricanes.

“When we were given the evacuation order, we were given about two hours. We managed but we hauled as much as we could upstairs,” New Bern resident Elga Jofee said. “We thought we’d come back to a sloppy yard and some destroyed plants and what we came back to was two and a half feet of water in the house.”

Jofee and her husband, Irving Jofee, were displaced from their waterfront home for over a year due to flooding from Hurricane Florence.

“We lived in three places during that time,” Irving Joffee said.

The NOAA is forecasting a seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

It has emergency response officials encouraging citizens to make sure they are prepared.

“We have to make sure it’s not just about hurricanes, but when you’re putting together one of these all-hazard preparedness kits,” Norman Bryson, Onslow County emergency services director said.

“You should have enough water for at least one gallon per person in the home per day. Then no perishable foods. Canned items. Things that are not going to spoil and go bad. Then having some clothes, blankets, rain jackets.”

Norman Bryson, Onslow County Emergency Services director

Bryson also recommends packing additional regularly-used medications in preparedness kits.

