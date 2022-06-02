Advertisement

More than 50 driver license examiners being added to state DMV offices

Greenville DMV office
Greenville DMV office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of what the North Carolina Department of Transportation calls “summer peak season,” the state Division of Motor Vehicles is adding 52 new driver license examiner graduates to 35 offices in the state.

We’re told the new employees graduated Thursday from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training Schools and will start work on Monday.

The DOT says the DMV is working to improve customer service with, in addition to more examiners, extended and Saturday office hours, express lines, dedicated road test teams, and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line.

The examiners graduated after five weeks of study at DMV locations in Rocky Mount and Huntersville, Mecklenburg County.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Driver dies in early morning car crash
Mariah Poland / Chili's shooting on May 6th
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Multiple police units were at this Rhem Avenue home Wednesday morning.
New Bern police say death now homicide investigation
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder
Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats
Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats
Michael Watson
Man wanted for Onslow County homicide
Onslow County deputies investigating homicide