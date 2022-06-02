More than 50 driver license examiners being added to state DMV offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of what the North Carolina Department of Transportation calls “summer peak season,” the state Division of Motor Vehicles is adding 52 new driver license examiner graduates to 35 offices in the state.

We’re told the new employees graduated Thursday from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training Schools and will start work on Monday.

The DOT says the DMV is working to improve customer service with, in addition to more examiners, extended and Saturday office hours, express lines, dedicated road test teams, and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line.

The examiners graduated after five weeks of study at DMV locations in Rocky Mount and Huntersville, Mecklenburg County.

