Medical pot bill gets bipartisan support in state Senate

North Carolina Senate
North Carolina Senate
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Senate has formally backed a regulatory framework to legalize marijuana for medical use.

The chamber voted Thursday for legislation that would allow people with one of more than a dozen “debilitating medical conditions” to get their doctor’s prescription to receive cannabis or cannabis-infused products.

Ten licensed entities could grow and process products that would be sold at dozens of dispensaries.

Two-thirds of the Republicans in the chamber joined nearly all Democrats in giving tentative approval.

One more Senate vote is needed next week before the bill goes to the House, where Speaker Tim Moore says the topic likely wouldn’t be discussed until 2023.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

