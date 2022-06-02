Kinston mayor proposes enforcing stricter curfew on youths due to crime

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Kinston has announced that, based on the recommendation of Mayor Don Hardy, it is requesting stronger enforcement of a preexisting curfew for youths in the city.

The city says its existing Youth Protection Ordinance, which has been in place for years, imposes a curfew that prevents anyone under 18 unaccompanied by their parents or guardians from being on the streets at night.

Hardy says his request is that the enforcement is given greater emphasis due to crime in the area.

The mayor is also asking that the city council consider amending the ordinance to change the curfew hours for unaccompanied youths from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.; to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., essentially bumping the curfew up by two hours.

WITN is told that “heightened enforcement” of the existing ordinance will begin immediately and a public education period, as well as the requested amendment, will be part of the June 7th council meeting agenda for consideration.

