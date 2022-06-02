Jacksonville woman gets 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and a gun charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ramona Lopez pled guilty to the charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of such drug trafficking crime, on Dec. 8th of last year.

Federal prosecutors say that based on court evidence, Jacksonville police officers got complaints from managers of a local hotel that Lopez was selling drugs out of a room.

We’re told that law enforcement learned Lopez was using the hotel room as the base for her drug trafficking organization.

Prosecutors say that when a search warrant was executed, law enforcement seized more than four ounces of meth, more than three and a half ounces of heroin, “a quantity” of fentanyl, 73 doses of ecstasy, seven grams of cocaine, written instructions for cooking meth, $6,636 in cash, and a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun, later found to be stolen from Virginia.

