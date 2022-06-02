Hurricane Season starts off with development around Yucatan Peninsula

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE is being monitored near the Yucatan Peninsula. This is likely to strengthen and keep organized enough to bring substantial rain to the Cayman Islands and parts of Cuba. Heavy rain will then be an issue in Southern Florida Friday into Saturday. Flooding is possible across Southern Florida and the Keys.

South Florida to feel impacts by end of week (WITN Weather)

A cold front rolling our way now should assist in ushering this system away from the North Carolina Coast this weekend.

List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired. (WITN Weather)

