Habitat for Humanity of Craven County receives $15,000 grant

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will use funds to support the build at 2803 Aycock Ave. for the Jenkins family.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity is getting help to assist minority families in Craven County.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Wells Fargo volunteers will commit several hours to the build to create more sustainable and affordable housing for families in North Carolina. Wells Fargo is also giving the charity a $15,000 grant which will support the latest build.

The Craven County Habitat for Humanity branch focuses to build modest single-family homes in the area and has been actively addressing the affordable housing crisis since 1989.

“We are so pleased to have the ongoing support from Wells Fargo Builds in Craven County,” said Mike Williams, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate. “This team of volunteers will be working on Habitat home #75 on Aycock Ave. in the Pembroke community and we certainly appreciate their commitment.”

To learn more and to volunteer with them, please visit cravencountyhabitat.org.

