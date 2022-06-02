Advertisement

Greenville man facing nine child porn charges after raid

Anthony Mancine
Anthony Mancine(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing multiple child pornography charges after a raid on his home on Wednesday.

Anthony Mancine, 31, is being held on a $1 million bond.

Greenville police say they received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Greenville’s Special Victim’s Unit and the SBI raided Mancine’s home on Fletcher Place and seized items that led to him being charged with nine counts of second degree exploitation of a minor.

