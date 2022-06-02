Greenville-based bank being bought by Pittsburgh bank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bank with two branches in Greenville will get a more significant footprint in Eastern Carolina thanks to it buying a Greenville-based bank.

F.N.B. Corporation announced this morning that it is merging with Union Bank in a $117 million stock deal.

Union Bank has 15 branches in 12 counties throughout Eastern and Central North Carolina, while First National Bank is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with more than 340 offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

In 2016, Kinston-based the little bank bought the Union Bank of Oxford. The little bank kept the Union Bank name and moved its HQ to Greenville.

In the all-stock transaction, Union stockholders would receive 1.61 shares of FNB stock for every share they own.

