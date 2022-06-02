Ferry Division to host Manteo career fair June 9

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a job on the move and on the water, the state’s ferry system may be the place to go.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division will host a job fair on June 9 at the College of the Albemarle’s Dare County Campus located at 205 Highway 64 South in Manteo. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be the seventh job fair this year designed to help recruit capable new employees.

People interested in attending the job fair should bring resumes and supporting documents. Representatives from the Ferry Division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.

Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Both immediate, temporary summer employment and full-time permanent positions are available.

Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Shift housing available at some locations

Health insurance

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.”

For more information, call 252-423-5100.

