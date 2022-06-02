Elizabeth City man arrested in Virginia on fentanyl charge

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Virginia after law enforcement stopped his vehicle and seized about 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jamaal Dance has been charged with a felony count of possession with intent to sell, deliver, distribute, etc.

Deputies say they, along with Elizabeth City police officers, the SBI, Chesapeake police officers, and Virginia Beach police officers collaborated to seize the fentanyl from the vehicle Dance was driving in Chesapeake, Virginia on Thursday.

We’re told deputies learned Dance was transporting the fentanyl to the Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County area where it would be distributed. Law enforcement then executed a search warrant at 1403 River Road in Elizabeth City where they seized a Smith and Wesson AR-style rifle, a .40 caliber handgun, and $995 in cash.

The case is going to be reviewed by the district attorney’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office where Dance could face more state and/or federal charges.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.