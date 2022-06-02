ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday for all four teams in the Greenville regional. ECU went first as they made final preparations for the tournament.

The final tune up for ECU baseball as they prepare to host the NCAA Regional Friday. They take on Coppin State 1 O’clock here on their home field at Clark-LeClair.

“We know they got a couple good players, they steal a lot of bags and one thing is they are going to give us their best punch,” says ECU infielder Zach Agnos, “So, we are going to go into the game throwing ours too.”

All four teams get practice day in Greenville. But ECU says it was a fun day, the energy was high, and they are ready to go.

“I was really excited,” says ECU All-American pitcher Carter Spivey, “It was like the night before Christmas. Everyone is really excited to play in front the home crowd.”

“Play in front of 6,000 fans is pretty cool,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “No they have done a good job of just staying in the present moment. That’s not just coach speak. I’m not just telling you guys this we wouldn’t be where we are today if they didn’t look ahead two months ago. They just focused on the day at hand.”

Bryson Worrell has been huge for ECU this season and postseason. Last year he was injured for the regional this year he’s eager.

“Coming into the regional last year, I couldn’t even lift my arm above my shoulder at some points,” says ECU outfielder Bryson Worrell, “This year, everybody is healthy and every one is ready to go. So we’ll be ready.”

“It’s a lot better. He wasn’t taking BP last year at this time so it’s just very good to have him and Hoover pretty much play the entire season basically healthy,” says Godwin, “Hoover hasn’t been healthy until this year and obviously his production has been outstanding.”

Similarly freshman Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was at the regional last year. Watching his future teammates win.

“Just remember sitting in the Jungle in left field last year for the Charlotte game,” says ECU outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, “Got a pretty good idea what it is like watching it but we’re about to experience what it’s like to play in it.”

Part of the postseason is focus on baseball, particularly when the honors come out. Carter Spivey was named 3rd team All-American by Collegiate Baseball this morning.

“I actually just found out about that. That’s a really cool honor” says Spivey, “I’m really appreciative of the people, the guys around me helping me out.”

Head coach Cliff Godwin says Josh Grosz will get the ball for game one tomorrow against Coppin State. We’ll get you some reaction from that game tomorrow on WITN.

