DOT updates plans for bridge work in Beaufort, Pitt counties

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is clarifying maintenance plans for four bridges in Beaufort County and one in Pitt County.

The following two Beaufort County bridges will not close this summer during the peak beach season when travel over them is higher.

Highway 99 over Pantego Creek

Highway 92 over Bath Creek

Contractors will close the bridges sometime after Labor Day in September, according to a news release. The project will last about two to three months, depending on the weather. The DOT will fully announce the plan when details are finalized.

In addition, the same contractor, American Contracting & Services Inc., will do preservation work on these bridges:

North Grimesland Bridge Road over the Tar River in Pitt County

Highway 306 over Whitehurst Creek in Beaufort County

Highway 306 over Baily Creek in Beaufort County

The DOT says these bridges will remain open as the project begins this summer. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic as needed. Contractors will minimize traffic impacts by only working on North Grimesland Bridge Road from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Some of the preservation work for the five bridges will include joint repairs, girder repairs, deck rehab, deck overlays, and concrete pile repairs. All of the work is scheduled to be completed by next summer.

