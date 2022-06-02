Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Back to the 90s today with storms possible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The stretch of hot and humid weather will reach its climax this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. The sunshine will be present again through the morning and early afternoon, but as the high pressure system that has kept the sunshine around weakens, storms will develop as temperatures reach their peak. Storm coverage will be isolated and due to being heat-generated, any storms left after sunset will gradually weaken.

A more widespread round of rain will move into the area Friday afternoon to Friday night. A cold front will force more rain out of our humid atmosphere with most areas expected to see about half an inch of rain. The threat of severe weather will be low but can’t be completely ruled out. If storms do turn severe, we will likely be faced with damaging straight line winds. Highs Friday will hit the mid 80s with winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest through the day.

With Friday’s front showing no signs of stopping over the East, we’ll see skies clear for the weekend. Highs will fall to the low 80s with a reduction in humidity as well. This pattern will continue into the start of the upcoming work week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The remnant low of Agatha has reached the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to intensify quickly over the next 48 hours. The Hurricane Center is giving the low an 80% chance of become a tropical storm/depression over that time period. It is still expected to track northeastward towards the Gulf Coast of Florida. Friday’s incoming cold front will help usher the low away from Eastern NC beaches. However, we may experience rougher surf and an increase in rip current risk to start next week.

Thursday

Sunny start with a stormy finish. High of 95. Wind: SW 7-15. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with intermittent rain/storms. High of 85. Wind: W 7-15. Rain chance: 60%

Saturday

Mostly sunny and milder with highs only around 82. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 82. Wind: NE 10 G 15.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind: E 5.

