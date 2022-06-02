Advertisement

CarolinaEast Health System names new CEO

Michael Smith, new president and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System
Michael Smith, new president and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health system has named a new chief executive officer and president.

CarolinaEast Health System says Michael Smith, who has served as vice president of physician practice management at CarolinaEast since August 2010, will assume the new positions.

The decision to choose Smith for the role was made Tuesday after a special meeting of the CarolinaEast Health System Board of Directors.

“The entire board is looking forward to working with Michael as the Health System’s new CEO. We expect that he will be able to seamlessly transition to his new role and build on our strong foundation of quality, patient-first health care,” David Blain, board chairman said.

Smith is succeeding Ray Leggett, who announced his retirement in January. Leggett’s last day will be June 30th.

Smith is a New Bern native who, as vice president of physician practice management, has been responsible for managing, attracting, and retaining quality physicians.

We’re told that Smith currently serves as a corporate board member and board chair of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, the CarolinaEast liaison to Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune for physician support, and the finance committee chair at The Epiphany School of Global Studies.

