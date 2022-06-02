Bodycam footage released of fatal police shooting of man throwing Molotov cocktails at Raleigh officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Bodycam and security camera footage released by the Raleigh Police Department on Thursday could provide more insight and transparency into a lethal police shooting in May, in which officers fired 30 rounds at a man they say targeted officer vehicles with Molotov cocktails.

WRAL reports that according to reports from police, Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, drove a silver van into the parking lot of the Raleigh Police Southeast District Station on Rock Quarry Road – not far from Southeast Raleigh High School.

He got out of his van and began throwing what appeared to be fecal matter and urine towards the police station, before switching over to throwing incendiary weapons, commonly known as Molotov cocktails. He set two police vehicles on fire, police said.

EDITOR’S NOTE/CONTENT WARNING: Video provided by the Raleigh Police Department of the shooting is graphic.

Multiple videos released by Raleigh police show the May 7 incident from several perspectives.

Body camera 1 shows the perspective of a police officer approaching the scene, where smoke can be seen across the parking lot that appears to be coming from a police vehicle that had already taken damage.

“Don’t do anymore!” shouts the officer. “Don’t do it! Don’t do it, bro!”

The officer begins to back away, and tells the officer driving a police vehicle beside him to “Back it up” as they move away from Rodriguez-Nunez. Soon after, flaming projectiles can be seen landing very close to the police vehicle with at least one driver inside.

An officer can be seen approaching Rodriguez-Nunez, while still keeping distance and asking, “What’s going on? What do you want?”

Suddenly, all officers begin backing up rapidly, as Rodriguez-Nunez approaches them, throwing at least two Molotov cocktails in their direction. One lands near the police vehicle near the officers, and you can hear the officer with the bodycam shout, “Don’t do it, mother (explicative)! I’m done with you!”

Four police officers can be seen closing in around Rodriguez-Nunez, ordering him to take his hand out of his pocket. A panoramic view of the scene shows four officers approaching him with guns drawn.

Rodriguez-Nunez throws what appears to be three Molotov cocktails toward an approaching officer, as the police begin shooting at Rodriguez-Nunez. He then falls to the ground, as officers shout, “Put your hands up!”

Officers rush in, rolling Rodriguez-Nunez over and handcuffing him. A knife can be seen laying beside him.

Nearby, a police vehicle is rapidly catching fire, and an officer says, “We need to get away from this car.” They lift Rodriguez-Nunez, who seems limp, and carry him away from the burning car before laying him in the grass and searching him for any more weapons.

“Suspect is in custody! EMS come in!” says an officer.

“Start CPR” says one officer as another says, “Search him, search him!”

Each of the released videos end at this point. It is unclear exactly when Rodriguez-Nunez died from his injuries.

A hearing was held on May 26 after Raleigh Police Department filed a petition to request permission to release the recordings, authorizing police to release the videos.

