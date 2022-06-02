Advertisement

Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash
Mariah Poland / Chili's shooting on May 6th
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
Michael Watson
Man wanted for Onslow County homicide
Anthony Mancine
Greenville man facing nine child porn charges after raid
Keyshawn Hollinger
Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder

Latest News

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
FILE - This June 7, 2020 file photo shows Steven Carrillo.
41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
Peter Wesley Alfonce, 29, reportedly an Army soldier, has been arrested and charged with the...
GRAPHIC: Man in Army fatigues accused of raping teen; promises vape pens, affidavit reads
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
The 165,000-gallon pool is part of a $4 million upgrade to the facilities at the park.
Ribbon-cutting held for new Greenville pool