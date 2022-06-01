Wednesday marks the first day of hurricane season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday, June 1 is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting this hurricane season will be an above-normal one. NOAA says the summer in the Atlantic will produce 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 becoming hurricanes, and three to six turbo-charging into major hurricanes with winds greater than 110 mph. Even with normals shifting upwards to reflect more active storm seasons in recent decades, these predictions are above the 30-year average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
The National Hurricane Center ran out of names for Atlantic storms in the last two years, with a record-setting 30 named storms in 2020 and 21 last year. In the past five years, there have been more Category 4 and 5 hurricane landfalls in the United States than in the previous 50 years combined.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.