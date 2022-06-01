Advertisement

Wednesday marks the first day of hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday, June 1 is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting this hurricane season will be an above-normal one. NOAA says the summer in the Atlantic will produce 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 becoming hurricanes, and three to six turbo-charging into major hurricanes with winds greater than 110 mph. Even with normals shifting upwards to reflect more active storm seasons in recent decades, these predictions are above the 30-year average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

2022 hurricane names
The National Hurricane Center ran out of names for Atlantic storms in the last two years, with a record-setting 30 named storms in 2020 and 21 last year. In the past five years, there have been more Category 4 and 5 hurricane landfalls in the United States than in the previous 50 years combined.

