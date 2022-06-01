Advertisement

Teacher of the week: Lisa Barmer

Teacher of the Week: Lisa Barmer, Washington Montessori Public Charter School
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for June 1 from Washington Montessori Public Charter School is Lisa Barmer.

Barmer said she’s been teaching at the charter school for the last fourteen years. Barmer said she took a break from school teaching to homeschool her two kids.

Before homeschooling she taught at Edgecombe County Schools and at an international school in Taejon, South Korea.

Barmer said in part, “returning to teaching has been a very rewarding experience!”

Barmer’s husband, Greg nominated her, he wrote:

“Lisa Barmer is an outstanding educator, a beautiful person, and always a source of light and joy and encouragement at her school for students and faculty alike.

Lisa is especially passionate and gifted at equipping students to reach their potential when they are struggling in a particular area. She is able to connect with them on both an intellectual and personal level to make that happen, and because of her, many students have come through the summer reading camp with confidence, skills, and success they did not earlier have.

She is a team builder, compassionate and thoughtful toward students and faculty. She regularly provides rides to students in need. Even as she was at home, sick with Covid herself, Mrs. Barmer continued to teach and reach out to students both at home and at school, refusing to let them disengage or give up on themselves.

As schools and teachers are asked to take on more and more responsibility, Mrs. Barmer does it all with excellence, compassion, a positive attitude, and a sincere love for her students, often being the last to leave the campus in the evening.”

Congrats Mrs. Barmer!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Driver dies in early morning car crash
Mariah Poland / Chili's shooting on May 6th
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Multiple police units were at this Rhem Avenue home Wednesday morning.
New Bern police say death now homicide investigation
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

Screenshot of video released by the Raleigh Police Department of a lethal police shooting in May
Bodycam footage released of fatal police shooting of man throwing Molotov cocktails at Raleigh officers
North Carolina Black Bear Festival Director Tom Harrison
‘It was love at first sight’: Black Bear Festival to kick off this weekend
ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day
North Carolina Senate
Medical pot bill gets bipartisan support in state Senate
Union Bank will merge with FNB Corp.
Greenville-based bank being bought by Pittsburgh bank