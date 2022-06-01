Teacher of the week: Lisa Barmer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for June 1 from Washington Montessori Public Charter School is Lisa Barmer.

Barmer said she’s been teaching at the charter school for the last fourteen years. Barmer said she took a break from school teaching to homeschool her two kids.

Before homeschooling she taught at Edgecombe County Schools and at an international school in Taejon, South Korea.

Barmer said in part, “returning to teaching has been a very rewarding experience!”

Barmer’s husband, Greg nominated her, he wrote:

“Lisa Barmer is an outstanding educator, a beautiful person, and always a source of light and joy and encouragement at her school for students and faculty alike.

Lisa is especially passionate and gifted at equipping students to reach their potential when they are struggling in a particular area. She is able to connect with them on both an intellectual and personal level to make that happen, and because of her, many students have come through the summer reading camp with confidence, skills, and success they did not earlier have.

She is a team builder, compassionate and thoughtful toward students and faculty. She regularly provides rides to students in need. Even as she was at home, sick with Covid herself, Mrs. Barmer continued to teach and reach out to students both at home and at school, refusing to let them disengage or give up on themselves.

As schools and teachers are asked to take on more and more responsibility, Mrs. Barmer does it all with excellence, compassion, a positive attitude, and a sincere love for her students, often being the last to leave the campus in the evening.”

Congrats Mrs. Barmer!

