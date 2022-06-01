Advertisement

Surveillance videos help make robbery arrest

Two arrest for robbery
Two arrest for robbery(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police are able to make an arrest in a robbery after video surveillance helps them identify the suspects.

It happened on Tuesday morning around 9:30 when officers say they responded to a robbery at the Friendly Way convenience store on East Raleigh Boulevard.

Investigators say 30-year-old Traci Perry contacted the victim and told him to meet her at the. While waiting, police say two men approached and briefly got into Perry’s vehicle, before running back toward Rocky Mounty Housing on Kennedy Circle.

With the help of the FUSUS Real-Time Intelligence Center, officers were able to find surveillance videos that showed what happened.

After watching the video, investigators got a search warrant for 117 Kennedy Drive, where they found 25-year-old Cartell Thomas, 24-year-old Jaquan Allen, and 30-year-old Perry. Also found was a stolen firearm.  

Thomas was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

The man also had active warrants for a March 31st robbery in Rocky Mount and got a $305,000 secured bond on that charge.  

Allen was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $100,000 secured bond.

Perry was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. She was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

