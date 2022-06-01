State Senate passes controversial parental rights bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Senate has passed the controversial Parents’ Bill of Rights, which some have said is the state’s version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

House Bill 755 passed by a vote of 28 to 18, nearly along party lines. The bill passed on its second reading and then passed again when senators did a voice note for the third reading.

The bill will now head to the House of Representatives, and if it passes, will head to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk, where he would be expected to veto it.

The Parents’ Bill of Rights would block LGBTQ issues from being discussed in K-3 classrooms.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.