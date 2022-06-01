State Senate approves second reading of Medicaid expansion bill
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Senate voted nearly unanimously Wednesday to expand a Medicaid expansion bill.
House Bill 149 passed by a vote of 113 to 1 in its second reading.
The Medicaid expansion bill, if passed, will do the following:
- Expands Medicaid for people earning up to 138% of the federal property level ($38,295 for a family of four).
- Establishes the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program which will pull down at least $600 million from the federal government – and potentially as much as $3 billion – to bolster North Carolina hospitals.
- Requires the 10% state share to be paid for through modernizing the state’s existing hospital assessment as well as enacting a new one for hospitals.
- Requires transparency in the form of annual reports from the Department of Health and Human Services on the program’s financials.
- Gives the DHHS secretary the ability to end expanded coverage if the state share cannot be covered.
- Requires the expanded coverage to be discontinued if the 90/10 federal medical assistance percentage changes.
- Establishes a work requirement to receive expanded coverage, similar to work requirements already in law.
- Reforms the state’s certificate of need laws by creating two separate application pathways.
- Stops surprise medical bills by requiring healthcare facilities to tell patients if they are scheduled to see out-of-network providers.
- Requires health insurance providers to cover telehealth services.
- Allows advanced practice registered nurses to practice at the top of their license, granting them full practice authority.
The bill is scheduled for a final vote on Thursday, and if it gets final approval, will head to the North Carolina House of Representatives.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.