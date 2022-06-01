Advertisement

State lifts restrictions on poultry shows, public sales of chickens

(Georgia Poultry Lab)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Poultry shows and public sales of chickens can once again happen in North Carolina.

The state Department of Agriculture banned the activities back in April due to outbreaks of avian flu.

The state said there have not been any additional positive cases of the virus since April 11th and the last control area in Wayne County was terminated on May 12th.

“Poultry owners are still encouraged to follow strict biosecurity measures and monitor their flocks for signs of illness,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin.

The state says all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in the state can now resume.

