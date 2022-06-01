State COVID-19 hospitalizations up by nearly 100 from previous week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina are up by nearly 100 since last week, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.

The NCDHHS reports that 734 people were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, May 28th, compared with 643 the Saturday before.

Cases of COVID-19 in our state are up, with 28,369 cases reported the week ending 5/21, compared with 23,919 cases reported the week ending 5/14.

The department has also seen an increase in COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, with 26.5 million particles found the week ending 5/25 and 19.1 million virus particles found the previous week.

The NCDHHS measures COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater because they can signal how quickly the virus is spreading.

COVID-19 wastewater monitoring (NCDHHS)

WITN is told that new results will continue to be reported for an additional wastewater site in Jacksonville.

Hyde County remains the only county in Eastern Carolina with a “medium” risk of illness and strain on the healthcare system. It is one of 15 counties in the state overall with a “medium” risk factor. Durham County is the only county in the red “high” risk zone.

