A section of a Duplin County Highway closes for pipe replacements

(MGN online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
DUPLIN COUNTY (WITN)— A section of a highway in the East will close as crews work on pipe replacements.

N.C. 11 will be closed between Interstate 40 and N.C. 903/N.C. 24 for about two weeks starting Wednesday.

Crews are replacing three deteriorating pipes with new and larger ones.

Drivers heading north will be directed onto I-40 West to Exit 384 for N.C. 24 East, which is exit 373.

Drivers heading south will be directed to take I-40 East to Exit 373 and then take Exit 384 for N.C. 11.

Commuters are asked to drive with precaution while driving around crew members.

The work should wrap on June 16th.

