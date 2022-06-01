Ribbon cutting for new Greenville pool and renovated rec center Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday at 4 p.m. for the new Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility and renovated Eppes Recreation Center.

The center is located in Thomas Foreman Park at 400 Nash Street and city officials say the ceremony is an invitation-only event.

We’re told both facilities will officially open to the public on Saturday.

Work began on the new facility last summer and the pool will replace the 50-year-old community pool at Guy Smith Park, which is now closed.

The new aquatics facility includes a 165,000-gallon pool, six competition-style lap lanes, and a slide. There is also a 4,000-square-foot bathhouse at the $4 million facility.

Hours for the pool on Saturday will be noon to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. WITN is told pool hours for Wednesday through Friday are 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will begin June 15th. The pool is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The city says admission to the pool is $4 for city residents and $6 for non-residents, and groups and camps are admitted by reservation only.

Summer hours for the Eppes Recreation Center are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, the facility is open from noon to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

More information can be found by calling (252) 329-4567.

