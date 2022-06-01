Advertisement

President Biden installs first woman service chief ever

Adm. Linda Fagan relieves Adm. Karl Schultz as the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan relieves Adm. Karl Schultz as the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden has announced the first woman service chief ever during a historic change of command he presided over.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Adm. Linda Fagan relieved Adm. Karl Schultz as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday at Coast Guard headquarters. Fagan is not only the first woman to lead the Coast Guard, but the first woman service chief of any U.S. military service.

WITN is told that immediately after the change of command, Schultz retired from the Coast Guard after 39 years of service.

The 58-year-old Fagan will be the 27th commandant after her service as the 32nd vice commandant.

The Coast Guard says in that role, Fagan was chief operating officer, responsible for executing the commandant’s strategic intent, managing internal organizational governance, and serving as the component acquisition executive.

Fagan is the first woman in the Coast Guard to hold the rank of four-star admiral.

“The Coast Guard is a more ready, relevant, and responsive service thanks to the incredible leadership of Admiral Schultz,” Fagan said. “I thank Admiral Schultz and Mrs. Dawn Schultz for their selfless service over the last four years and wish them fair winds and following seas.”

