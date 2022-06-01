Advertisement

New Bern police conducting death investigation

Multiple police units were at this Rhem Avenue home Wednesday morning.
Multiple police units were at this Rhem Avenue home Wednesday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police are investigating a death in the Ghent neighborhood.

Lt. Donald McInnis said they were called to a home in the 1700 block of Rhem Avenue around 3:35 a.m. for a possible death.

A half dozen police vehicles, including the department’s forensic unit, were at the location several hours after the discovery.

Lt. McInnis said their investigation is ongoing and more information on the death would be released later.

