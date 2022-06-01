Advertisement

Man wanted for shooting into vehicle, injuring woman

Raekwon Williams
Raekwon Williams(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are searching for a man who they say shot into a vehicle.

Halifax County deputies got the call around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting in the area of Allison Drive just outside of Scotland Neck.

When they got there they learned the woman had not been shot, but hit by flying glass in her face after her vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Deputies have since obtained warrants for Raekwon Williams.

The 25-year-old Scotland Neck man is wanted for shooting into occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201, or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

