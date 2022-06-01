Advertisement

ECU Health faces dye shortage amid Shanghai lockdowns

Contrast dye
Contrast dye(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lockdowns in Shanghai, China have led to a lack of a substance called contrast dye, which is forcing people to delay important medical scans. WITN talked to officials at ECU Health about how they’re working around the shortage.

Walter Pofahl, senior vice president of medical affairs, says contrast dye is something that is used for procedures like CT scans and X-rays.

“We have to function as if what we have on hand has to last us,” Pofahl said.

“It highlights the blood flow to the heart. It allows you to see where there are narrowings or blockages,” Pofahl explained.

He said ECU Health hasn’t gotten a shipment of the dye for about two weeks.

The shortage stems from lockdowns in Shanghai, where most of the U.S.’s supply of contrast comes from. “The heart team is looking at which patients can be safely delayed for about the next month until we get through this,” Pofahl said.

Staff members have been doing what they can to make what they have last longer.

“Our physicians and, frankly, our patients, have been great in terms of we’ve been able to cut our use by 50%,” Pofahl explained. “Really the next two weeks are gonna be the most critical. It’s when we anticipate the supply to be the tightest until things are back up to full speed.”

ECU Health officials say anyone getting a scan that uses contrast can feel reassured that it’s completely safe.

Shanghai is set to end its lockdown Wednesday, but that may not mean immediate relief for supply chain shortages that have gone on for weeks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver hits a Bethel police cruiser during a chase in Pitt County on Friday night.
VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver hit Bethel police officer cruiser during chase
Greenville Police believe these two cars were involved in a shooting at the 33 East apartment...
Police investigating after vehicles shot at Greenville apartment complex
Kinston police
Kinston man dies after stepping in front of car Sunday
The sun sets beyond the the wall of Clark-LeClair Stadium.
ECU Baseball awarded host site for NCAA Regionals next weekend
James Wilson Jr.
Jacksonville elderly man missing for four years

Latest News

Children's Miracle Network educational training
Children’s Miracle Network: Educational training helps pediatricians
lunch school cafeteria
Eastern Carolinians react as national free lunch bill is set to end
Health experts fear another spike in summer COVID-19 cases.
Increased COVID-19 numbers raise concerns for the summer
ECU Health Medical Center's specialized children's ambulance.
Children’s Miracle Network: Children’s Transport units provide a smoother ride for kids