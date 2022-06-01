ECU College of Business gets new interim dean

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University College of Business has announced a new interim dean.

The university tells WITN that effective July 1st, Dr. Michael Harris will be the interim dean of the college. Harris is an ECU alumnus and is a distinguished professor at the university.

Dr. Paul Schwager is the current dean of the college, but he is beginning a new role as dean of the College of Charleston School of Business this summer.

“It has been gratifying to see the College of Business pull together and adjust as needed during these challenging times,” Schwager said. “Mike’s positivity, energy and passion for eastern North Carolina is a real benefit to the college and the university. His 20-plus years of institutional knowledge will enable him to build on the outstanding existing and emerging initiatives. I know the COB will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Schwager was made dean in 2019 after serving one year as interim dean.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.