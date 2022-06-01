Driver dies in early morning car crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is dead after a car accident early Wednesday morning.

On June 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Goldsboro Police responded to the area of Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street in reference to a one-car traffic crash with extensive debris in the roadway, including a damaged power pole blocking the road.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle had flipped multiple times and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and sustained severe injuries.

While on the scene, the driver, 45-year-old Tremayne Armwood of Goldsboro, was pronounced deceased by medical officials.

No other information about the cause of the crash was released by officials.

